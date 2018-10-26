Sunderland university aims to support children in Iraq

A pioneering University of Sunderland project is aiming to help improve education for thousands of Iraqi children.

Teachers and lecturers from schools and universities across Iraq have been visiting Sunderland to learn about approaches to teaching and wellbeing in education.

Hyder Alzubaidi is a teacher in a secondary school based in Waset, eastern Iraq.

In a country which has suffered unimaginable trauma in recent years, many Iraqi schoolchildren are still struggling to come to terms with the after-effects of war and mass political and social unrest.

Learning how to best support these children while offering them a full education is just one of the reasons 15 Iraqi academics and teachers have spent the past seven days visiting the region as part of the joint venture between Newcastle-based charity 'Children Bringing Change', and the Childhood Studies team at the University of Sunderland.

He said: “When you come here you realise how much there is of everything, so much culture, so much learning, so much opportunity. It has been amazing.

Dr Lynne McKenna (centre), Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society at the University of Sunderland, presents certificates to the Iraqi delegation.

“In these seven days we have learned important lessons that we can all take back to our schools and universities.”

One of the aims of the visit was to improve the quality of education for children in Iraq by focusing on emotional well-being and creative approaches to learning.

Aida Alobaidi is a lecturer at the University of Waset and has been working there since competing her PhD at Bristol University.

She said: “What you have to remember is that so many of our children have undergone trauma and this visit has helped us learn how to deal with and support that trauma.

Aida Alobaidi, a lecturer at the University of Waset.

“This has really opened our eyes to the help we can give, seeing how Sunderland helps to improve their students’ wellbeing.”

Research shows that at least 20% of primary aged children in Iraq are not in the education system at all and there is no alternative provision for these pupils.

Dr Lindey Cookson, Principal Lecturer in Childhood Studies at the University of Sunderland, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Children Bringing Change charity to develop this exciting new programme of activity for educators from Iraq.

"We have focused on 'small steps for change' and, after a very busy and successful week, delegates are now returning to Iraq with workable ideas to begin to transform educational practice for children in their local areas.”

Dr Lynne McKenna, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society, said: “I am delighted that following the success of this first visit, the Chancellor of Waset University has announced his intention to continue to work with the faculty to develop further links with the ultimate aim of improving the education system in Iraq.”

The group also got the chance to spend some time in North East schools, including primary, secondary and special needs.