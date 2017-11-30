Sunderland turns into a winter wonderland in first snowfall

Wearside is winter white as the first snow falls this season.

Youngsters were pulling on their wellies and woollen mits to play in the snow on the way to school.

Seaham this morning.

Across Sunderland and County Durham people have been sending in videos and photographs of fun in the white stuff.

The Met Office said throughout today there will be biting northerly winds with local coastal gales developing and maximum temperature reaching 3 °C.

There will be further wintry showers through the night and a cold and frosty start to Friday with wintry showers becoming lighter and less frequent by afternoon. Best of sunny spells in morning then turning cloudy by dusk and maximum temperature 5 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is weather turning milder during the weekend with some mainly light rain possible.

Tommy in the snow.

Image sent in by Bev Robson Mullin doing the school run in Fulwell.

Photo of the snow sent in by Kelly Doran.

Brrrr - it's cold. Image sent in by Lindsey Webster.

Photo sent in by Sara Hornsby.