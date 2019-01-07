Sunderland travel firm Hays Travel is on the move

Hays Travel is on the move.

The firm announced in May that it had bought Gilbridge House, in Keel Square, which has stood empty for two years and was last home to workers employed by HM Revenue and Customs.

The move will see around 400 of Hays 1,600-plus staff, who are currently spread over four buildings in and around Vine Place, move in.

The building has 50 per cent more floorspace than the current offices.

Now Hays has taken its first step in the move with the opening of a new travel shop in the building and the installation of branding outside .

A company spokeswoman said the rest of the staff would move into the building before the summer.

“We’re open for business, with development work going on in the rest of the building so that head office staff can move in around May 19,” she said.