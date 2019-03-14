Sunderland told to brace itself for gales and even SNOW as forecasters issue yellow weather warnings

Two separate yellow weather warnings have been issued for the North East for the next two days - for strong winds and snow.

In the wake of Storm Gareth, which hit the region on Tuesday, more bad weather is on the way.

Tonight will have a largely dry start, with showers confined to the hills, and a frost appearing in places.

Cloud and rain will return after midnight, with winds picking up as well. The minimum temperature will be 1°C.

But the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 5am to 3pm on Friday, with further strong and gusty winds likely to bring some impacts to travel.

It will be a day of sunshine and blustery showers, which will be most frequent over the hills, where they will turn wintry in places.

Parts of the North East could be hit by snow showers this weekend, the Met Office has warned.

There will be strong winds everywhere, with gusts of up to 47mph between 10am and 2pm, and the risk of gales over hills.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy, with long periods of rain, with snow over high ground - and possibly significant accumulations in places.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place from 4am to 9pm.

A Met Office spokesman warned: "A spell of snow may bring some travel disruption, especially over higher ground."

Sunday will remain cold, with further showers, wintry in places, but these will have died out by Monday.