Sunderland to star in BBC Sea Cities programme featuring life on our coast and the River Wear

The spotlight will shine on Sunderland as its tales of waterside trade and life are shared in a new television series.

Producers of the BBC’s Sea Cities series has chosen to focus on Wearside in an episode programme, which will air on Friday.

Sunderland's new road bridge, the Northern Spire, is nearing the end of construction on the River Wear.

Narrated by Chris Jackson, it gives viewers an insight into the people who have devoted their time to its coast and river, with its landmarks at the centre of the show.

Chris tells viewers: “Sunderland – this is a city shaped by the sea, a city with a proud maritime history.

“A city that’s changing as traditional and new industries join forces.

“This is the story of one year in Sunderland, our own Sea City.”

The new Northern Spire, the first bridge to be built over the River Wear for 40 years, will feature in the half-hour show.

Viewers will be able to see how river pilot Baber Abidi had to guide a barge carrying the bridge’s massive central pylon up the river, clearing the city’s existing historic bridges on the way.

Regeneration is also the story for Sunderland’s Roker Pier lighthouse.

The 114-year-old building has undergone multi-million pound make-over during the last five years and is due to reopen to the public this year.

Roker Piera and Lighthouse, Sunderland, is among the Wearside landmarks which appear in the Sea City programme.

Phil Tweddell reveals one of the light houses secrets – an underground tunnel to help keepers reach the tower whatever the weather.

Phil will act as a guide for visitors when the tours begin.

His grandfather, William Emmerson, was the lighthouse keeper and Phil regularly visited as a boy and helped clean the windows.

Phil also founded the Pier to Pier running race, which takes competitors between the pier at South Shields and Roker Pier.

Sister Mary Scolastica, of the Apostleship of the Sea at Stella Maris Centre, Port of Sunderland, appears in the programme.

Another of the faces to appear in the programme will be Sister Mary Scholastic, from the Stella Maris Mission based at the Port of Sunderland.

The intrepid nun visits merchant seamen from far afield with gifts of warm clothing and sim cards to help keep in touch with loved ones back home.

In a poignant moment, the lighthouse guides aircraft carrier HMS Ocean into her adopted city for the last time as the ship will soon be decommissioned. The programme goes behind the scenes on one of the biggest days of the year as the crew welcome the public on board. For Commander Nick Wood it is a chance to catch up with his Sunderland born Dad and give him a guided tour.

A BBC spokesman said: “Sea Cities – Sunderland is one of a three-part series for BBC Two exploring the lives of those who live and work in cities where the sea shapes people’s lives.

“The city of Sunderland is changing and looking to a new future - this programme tells the stories of some of the people helping to bring about change and others working to keep traditions alive.”

The programme goes out on Friday at 7.30pm and will be available to watch after its transmission via the BBC iPlayer.

Others to also feature in the series and be screened at the same time on their local networks are Brighton and Bristol.