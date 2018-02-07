Sunderland to London train cancelled due to fault

A train which was due to travel from Sunderland to Kings Cross has been cancelled.

Grand Central says its 12.28pm service from Wearside to the capital had to be called off due to a train fault.

Passengers from Sunderland should travel on the 12.31pm Northern service to Newcastle Central Station before alighting and joining the 1.30pm Virgin Trains East Coast service to Kings Cross.

Passengers from Hartlepool will be provided with transport by road to Darlington where they can join then 2.01pm Virgin Trains East Coast service to Kings Cross.