Sunderland thug left policeman with five broken ribs and punctured lung in violent attack

A Sunderland man who left a police officer with five broken ribs, resulting in a punctured lung, has been jailed for almost three years.

Robert Triller, 28, of Kettering Square, Sunderland, assaulted the PC as he resisted arrest on June 6, 2017.

Superintendent Barrie Joisce

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court today, he was sentenced to 32 months in prison and was also given an additional month prison sentence for failing to appear at court. This will run concurrently with his other sentence.

Triller initially stood trial in July this year, when the jury failed to reach a verdict.

He was due to attend a retrial in November but failed to appear at court.

He was swiftly located in the Leeds area and pleaded guilty to section 20 assault.

Triller grabbed the officer in a headlock before throwing him to the ground. The constable sustained five broken ribs which subsequently punctured his lung, resulting in him being admitted to Sunderland Royal Hospital for 12 days.

Despite his injuries, the officer soon returned to work.

His supervision have praised his efforts and warned others that assaulting officers is a serious offence and will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our officers come to work to protect the public.

"When they are forcibly taken off duty because of injury caused by violent offenders, it puts innocent people at risk. It takes a vital resource away from the beat.

"Officers, of course, expect to face dangerous situations and putting public safety before their own is paramount, but when they are faced with completely unnecessary violence, those who commit such offences must be dealt with robustly.”