Sunderland thug freed after attacking woman with hammer

A thug attacked a rival's mother with a hammer during a feud over a £15 debt.

Joe Cook fractured Michelle Hodgson's wrist with the weapon during the shocking confrontation last October, which resulted in her having surgery.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 24-year-old attacker had turned up at a house in Sunderland to confront Miss Hodgson's son, Lewis Fox, over money he claimed he was owed.

In the violence that followed, Miss Hodgson, who works as a hospital domestic, suffered the fracture which required plates and screws to be fitted during surgery as well as physiotherapy afterwards.

Cook also kicked Miss Hodgson's adult daughter, who has cystic fibrosis, in the hip and caused her to fall to the ground during the attack.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court: "There was a history between the complainant Michelle Hodgson's son Lewis and the defendant, the defendant believing Lewis owed him £15."

Miss Anderson said Miss Hodgson was sitting in her daugher's living room when Cook appeared outside, shouting.

She told the court: "He was shouting things like 'get out here now, I will do the lot of you', making threats towards Lewis."

The court heard it was when the women went outside to tell Cook he had no right to be there that the trouble flared.

Miss Anderson said: "The defendant pulled a hammer from the waistband of his tracksuit bottoms. He was gesturing around with it.

"The defendant kicked Jamie Fox in her hip, causing her to fall to the floor. Jamie suffers from cystic fibrosis.

"The defendant was continuing to make threats.

"He swung the hammer towards Miss Hodgson and she raised her arms to her head to protect herself.

"The hammer struck her left wrist and she described a crunching feeling in her bone."

The court heard when a neighbour came out and asked what Cook was doing, he left the area and was arrested later.

Miss Hodgson was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for surgery.

She said in a victim statement she has been caused pain and lost money through time off work as a result of what happened that day.

Miss Hodgson added: "I was once quite bright and bubbly, I don't think those terms apply to me anymore."

Cook, of Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, common assault and having an offensive weapon.

The court heard Cook has been in custody on remand since December.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 18 months behind bars, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

He must pay £500 compensation and abide by a restraining order to stay away from the mother and daughter.

The judge said it was "exceptional" to suspend the jail term and added: "I have come to the conclusion that at this point the most constructive course for both the general public in the long term and, of course, you as an individual, that the sentence should be suspended."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Cook was "sorry and ashamed" for his behaviour that day.

Mr Adams said Cook had been "immature" and struggling to deal with a relationship breakdown at the time of the attack but has a good work ethic and is able to lead a constructive life.