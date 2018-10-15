Sunderland teenager’s Punjabi and Highland dance mash-up becomes viral hit

When Sunderland teenager Allysia Stables was asked to dance in a video as part of a troupe – she never imagined it would become a hit on social media.

But that is what has exactly happened as a mash- up of Punjabi and Highland dance has gone vital on Facebook with 5.4million views and 154,000 shares.

The video entitled Punjabi remake of Titanic Dance Song– Drowsy Maggie – has also clocked up 693,000 views on social media channel You Tube.

The music was put together and performed by bagpiper Archy Jay - also known as the Snake Charmer.

Allysia is the lead dancer with Northumberland Church of England Academy Combined Cadet Force, and was given the chance to appear in the video alongside other dancers who are attached to the school’s Pipes and Drums section.

The Cadet Drum Major, from Corning Road, Deptford, said: “The video was shot in Tynemouth, it was quite an early start, we had to be there for 6am.

“It did take quite a while and we were doing the same routines over and over again so they could get it right on video.

“When it was finished, we were told when it was ready to view, When I went on to see it, I was expecting a few people to have viewed it, but not a lot.

“When I saw it had gone viral it was quite a shock. I just kept thinking, wow that’s cool.”

The 15-year-old added: “I read the comment and it was lovely, the feedback was brilliant and people were saying what a good mash-up it was between the two sets of dancers.

“I had never heard Archy playing before then, but I really enjoyed the experience.”

The opportunity for the dancers came about after Major Eyton Parker, who leads the pipes and drums section, contacted Archy Jay to see if she would be interested in working with his dancers.

The teenagers are taught by dance teacher Laura Whistler whose school –Whistler’s School of Highland Dance – is based on the north side of the Tyne.

Allysia, who is also a side drummer and tenor drummer as well as a referee, began Highland dancing when she joined Northumberland Church of England Academy in Ashington, after a flash mob was performed at the school.

Since joining the cadets, more than four years ago, she has visited various parts of the world.