Sunderland teacher is the best of the best and receives award from Star Wars actor

A Wearside teacher has clinched a top national gold award for her dedication to the profession.

Lynn Green, who has devoted 38 years to the children of Sunderland, beat stiff competition to win the gold Lifetime Achievement category at the prestigious Parson Teaching Awards.

Loved and appreciated by so many children and their families, both here at Fulwell Infants and beyond Wendy Angus

A member of staff at Fulwell Infants School, Lynn, was one of 56 teachers who won a silver award and invited to a glittering finals of the awards in London.

Here, she became the only teacher from the North East of England to be awarded one of the 11 Gold Plato Awards, dubbed the UK’s ‘Oscars for Teachers’.

She was presented with her award by actor Star Wars: Rogue One film actor Daniel Mays.

Wendy Agnus, headteacher at Fulwell Infants School, said: “Everyone at Fulwell Infants is incredibly proud of Lynn Green and what she has achieved for this school.

“She has always provided a very personal learning experience, treasuring each child in her care and the Fulwell community share our pride at the national recognition she has received in winning the Plato Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Lynn brought her plaque in to school to show the children and the school was buzzing with excitement that she had come back to see them.

“The children spontaneously applauded Lynn as she reminded them that they can achieve whatever they want to in life, so long as they always ‘reach for the stars’.”

Mrs Angus said Lynn is a teacher who has always made a difference to children each day, laying the very secure foundations from which they can progress to fulfil their own potential.

She said: “For 38 years she has taught children in Sunderland, many hundreds, even thousands of children experiencing her wonderful teaching. Many have gone on to further education and to be very successful in their adult lives.”

Lynn was initially nominated for an award on Thank a Teacher Day and was selected from thousands of nominations.

The aim of the day was to recognise outstanding heroes of education who have a life-changing impact they can have on the lives of young people.

Mrs Angus said: “Lynn has guided and supported colleagues to offer exceptional educational opportunities to many other children.

“She is able to instil confidence enabling all children to prosper and believe they will achieve.

“Dedicated, committed and always giving so much, time is never allowed to constrain her ambition for all.

“Loved and appreciated by so many children and their families, both here at Fulwell Infants and beyond, Lynn is an inspirational teacher who as deputy head also provides outstanding school leadership, ensuring that her legacy will remain with us for many years to come.”

Newly appointed president of the Pearson Teaching Awards, the award-winning children’s novelist Michael Morpurgo said: “Memorable, outstanding teaching should be celebrated by educators, pupils, parents and throughout society.”