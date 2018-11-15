Sunderland takeaway shop and flats damaged in blaze

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a Sunderland takeaway shop and two flats near the property in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Marley Park, Sunderland and Washington fire stations were called to Ethel Terrace in Castletown, Sunderland, at 2.39am.

The takeaway shop was severely damaged by heat and smoke and both the flat above and flat adjacent were also slightly damaged by smoke.

The people inside the flats were able to get themselves out of the building uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.