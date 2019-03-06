...

Sunderland success stories: 15 multi-million-pound projects which have changed the face of Sunderland for the better in the past decade

Here we put Sunderland through a Facebook-style 10 Year Challenge - looking how the city's face has changed, for the better, in the past decade.

Despite the funding cuts, the projects that went wrong, the visions which never became a reality, there have been many successes, with new buildings on out skyline and impressive new facilities for people in the city. Here are 15 projects which have helped improve Sunderland over the past 10 years.

Last year finally saw the opening of the New Wear Crossing, improving access, boosting business links and providing a beautiful new landmark in the city.

1. The Northern Spire bridge

Despite times being tight, money was still found to build a new leisure centre in Washington to replace the rundown facilities and trouble-hit pool, helping keep people fit, healthy and entertained.

2. Washington Leisure Centre

Work is almost complete on THE BEAM, the first building on the Vaux Site, and proposals have been put forward for a new public sector hub to replace Sunderland Civic Centre on the site.

3. Vaux Site

it is welcome progress after wrangles with Tesco held up development for a decade, with the credit crunch and ensuing austerity causing even more problems for city leaders keen to see regeneration at the Vaux Site.
