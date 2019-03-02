Sunderland students support homeless with sleeping bags

Students from a Sunderland school are supporting the vulnerable in society.

Young people from St Aidan’s Catholic Academy have handed over sleeping bags to a homeless group.

St Aidan's Catholic Academy present sleeping bags to Churches Together for the homeless members Father Alec Barrass, Cherry Hanson and Bev Ashton.

The boys from the school’s Immersion Project work to support the homeless, vulnerable and less fortunate members of their community in the city.

Kerry Kilminister, a member of staff at the academy, who helps run the project, said it has been a great success so far this academic year.

She said at Christmas 52 huge hampers were packed with basic essentials and extra treats on top.

The students at St Aidan’s donated and wrapped 215 gifts.

I have been overwhelmed by the resoponse to our appeal from the students, staff and parents Kerry Kilminister

Among them were 50 bags of chocolates for the clients who attend St Mary’s Church Open House, 30 were selection boxes for Burn Park’s drop in centre and 135 gifts were donated for those who went for lunch on Christmas Day.

Mrs Kilminster said: “Boxes upon boxes of food were also donated to St Mary’s Church for their Open House to either be used to prepare meals or to give to clients in need.

“After their successful appeal at Christmas, the academy wanted to use funds they had raised to further their work. They asked Churches Together what would be the best way to use these funds and were asked to buy sleeping bags.”

Members of the Churches Together volunteers went along to an assembly at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy where they were presented with 20 sleeping bags.

Mrs Kilminster, said: “I have been over-whelmed by the response to our appeal from the students, staff and parents.

“I hear so many sad stories on local radio these days of people having to rely upon food banks and I wanted to do something to help these people.

“I can only say a massive thank you to all who supported this appeal no matter how big or small.”

The young people have no intention of stopping here and will continue with their fundraising and food donation efforts.