Sunderland students’Apprentice-style challenge raises almost £6,000 for disadvantaged children

Students in Sunderland turned entrepreneurs to raise cash for disadvantaged children.

Teams of young people at The University of Sunderland took up the Apprentice-style challenge to boost funds for The Children’s Foundation.

Sunderland university student, Ntsikayomz Ndaliso, taking part in the fundraising.

The challenge involved the charity giving teams £25 and inviting them to raise as much money as they can with it.

Thirty-three teams, all from The University of Sunderland, threw themselves into it with gusto, raising an amazing total of £5,700.

The Children’s Foundation raises money and runs projects that directly benefit children and young people in the North East, including vital medical and lifestyle research.

So the money raised will help cure sick children and prevent them becoming physically or mentally ill.

All teams had four weeks to turn their starting budget of £25 into a winning amount. The range of fundraising activities they took on was as eye-popping as the amount raised.

Students held music nights and pub quizzes, planned a Greek party, made pancakes and baked cakes, went on charity walks and took part in the foundation’s annual abseil last month.

One student even had a sponsored hair dying.

All teams were invited to a special prize night held in Revolution in Sunderland where prizes were awarded to the winning team, runners-up and outstanding individuals.

The winning team was Heroes for Children, who raised £564.31 and the runner-ups were William’s Warriors, raising £537.81.

In addition, TCF singled out a number of individuals, who they felt had gone above and beyond in their efforts to raise money for this worthwhile cause.

There were, Bethany Taylor, who took part in a sponsored abseil, Chris Davison, who dyed his hair pink, Megan Ford, who stood out week on week for being motivated, Joana Gaia Crua, who washed dishes for a month at a halls of residence, Kamila Kapron, who performed strongly in her own team and Sarah Rowen, for her perseverance and supporting other teams.

The charity’s Community Fundraising and Event Manager, Laura McVeigh, said: “The brilliant thing about ‘Take 25’ is that students taking part develop their teamwork and entrepreneurial skills while supporting the work of The Children’s Foundation across the North East. So everyone benefits.”