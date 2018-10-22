Sunderland student Chloe aims to make a Big Bang at science contest

A Sunderland student has been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition.

Chloe Pratt, a Year 12 pupil at Southmoor Academy, will now take her place in next year’s final of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

Chloe, has been announced as one of the winners of the regional heats at The Big Bang North East, with her project entitled How Can String Theory help us Understand Black Holes?

As part of the project, the report introduces the reader to black holes, string theory, and the Big Bang and discusses how string theory is useful in furthering our understanding of cosmology and astrophysics. She also aims to reduce scepticism of this theory and to make it more easily accessible to novices to the depths of theoretical physics.

Mark Titterington, Chief Executive, EngineeringUK said Chloe really impressed the judges with her project.

He said: “It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage of the competition and Chloe should be incredibly proud to take up her place and compete at The Big Bang Fair in March.”

Held at the Birmingham’s NEC, the students will vie for top prizes including the coveted title of UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

The Big Bang Fair is a source of STEM inspiration for young people, teachers and parents.

They can get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations.