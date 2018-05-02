Sunderland spreads the tall ships word - to Ireland!

Fifteen and counting! That’s our tall ships poster which has reached another destination.

Our thanks go to the St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy Senior Choir which helped the Wear On Board campaign to get to its latest country of Ireland.

The poster which you can take away with you on holiday.

Here are the choir members pictured at Christ Church Cathedral, in Dublin.

Jenni Little told us that, as well as having their photographs taken, the choir “also sang in the cathedral.

“My daughter is in the choir and took the poster with her. One of her friends from school is going to be on the tall ships.”

Our thanks go to Jenni, the choir and all at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy for their excellent support and for helping us reach our 15th country.

But we want more. Why not follow their example and play your own part in promoting The Tall Ships Races.

You will be helping to spread the word that the races are coming to Sunderland in July.

How?

By taking a copy of our Wear On Board poster with you whenever you go on holiday, whenever you head for a day out, or whenever you get to follow your favourite sporting team away from home.

What better time to do it than during the Spring or the Summer as the races move closer.

The Sunderland leg will be held from July 11 to 14 and we want the people of the North East to get involved.

You can do so by following these instructions.

1. Grab a copy of the free tall ships poster which can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/y89uhbme. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it.

That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, add it to a message on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a hard copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts until the races become reality in Sunderland in July.

Let’s spread the word far and wide and make sure the world knows – Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun.

The countries and places reached so far are:–

DENMARK: Aalborg.

EGYPT: Alexandria.

FINLAND: Turku.

FRANCE: Nice.

ICELAND: Reykjavik.

INDIA: Kerala.

IRELAND: Dublin.

ISRAEL: Ashdod; Jerusalem.

ITALY: Vatican City.

JAMAICA: Dolphin Cove, Lucea.

PALESTINE: Bethlehem.

SINGAPORE: Raffles Hotel.

SUEZ CANAL.

UK: Silverdale, Cumbria; Arnside, Cumbria

USA: Atlanta, Georgia.