Sunderland solider’s memory lives on with annual bike ride

More than 200 riders completed a mammoth bike ride to mark a decade since a Sunderland soldier lost his life in a suicide bomb attack.

Private Nathan Cuthbertson was on foot patrol when he and two colleagues were killed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan in June 2008.

The annual bike ride in memory of Ride of Para Nathan Cuthbertson, who died a decade ago in Afghanistan in a suicide bomber attack, arrive back at Ashbrooke Sports Ground, Sunderland on Sunday.

The three were serving with the 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) when the tragedy happened.

Since his death, his family have held the annual Cuthy’s Big Bike Ride to keep his memory alive and raise money for worthy causes.

On Sunday, around 220 riders took part in the 60 mile ride from the regiment’s base at Catterick Garrison back to Ashbrooke Sports Club for a family fun day.

Eleven riders also took part in a Cuthy’s 200 event, which saw cyclists tackle a 200km course to Catterick and back.

Over the years funds raised through the efforts of the Cuthbertsons and their supporters have been used to support a range of causes including Brothers in Arms and Support Our Paras, which is based in Colchester.

This year causes also included Happier days for Strays, with the hope of beating last year’s fundraising total of £17,000.

Nathan’s parents Tom, 49, and Carla, 46, joined their son Connan, 24, for the shorter ride, which took them seven hours to complete.

Tom and Connan, who is now with the Territorial Army and is training as a medic, both served in the same regiment as Nathan.

Dad Tom said: “The turn out has been absolutely fantastic and included friends I have served with myself and Nathan’s former colleagues and friends.

“We have such a lot of support and the ride keeps his memory alive.”

The fun day event included a barbecue, music and visits by the emergency services.

To donate visit http://www.cuthysbigbikeride.com/home.

