Sunderland skin cancer battler whose life was saved by bad haircut gets more good news

A skin cancer fighter who says a ‘bad haircut saved my life’ has received another boost in his battle back to health.

The Echo revealed earlier this year how Cameron Quigley was rushed to hospital after a shorter than usual trim uncovered a two-tone mole on the left side of his head.

Cameron Quigley's scars following his hour-long operation.

Cameron, a regular sun bed user, needed an hour-long hospital operation in July to prevent the aggressive strain of melanoma skin cancer spreading from his flesh to his bloodstream.

Doctors then discovered a swollen lymph node underneath his jaw and carried out more tests to confirm that it was just a nervous reaction to the surgery.

Now Cameron, 21, from Red House, Sunderland, has been told there is no evidence of cancer.

He said: “I have had a traumatic year which is thankfully ending happily.

Cameron Quigley with MelanomaMe co-founders Elaine Taylor, left, and Kerry Rafferty.

“The hospital say there is nothing to concern them and think it might have been caused through the stress and impact of the surgery.

“I think they were a little worried because it was the same side of my head as the mark.”

Bank fraud detection worker Cameron, 21, was left with two lengthy scars up to six inches long stretching up from near his left ear to his forehead and across the left side of his head.

While doctors cannot say for certain what caused the melanoma, he has vowed never to use a sun bed again and to always use protective sun cream in hot weather.

Cameron Quigley's blemish pre-operation.

Cameron, a former pupil at St Robert of Newminster School, in Washington, is also still using his spare time to help the Wearside skin cancer support group which counselled him during his recovery.

MelanomaMe offers preventative advice and holistic therapy to individuals, schools and employers throughout the North-East.

Cameron added: “I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for me over the last six months.”

MelanomaMe was founded by friends Kerry Rafferty and Elaine Taylor after 40-year-old Kerry fought melanoma herself in 2015.

Kerry, from Harraton, in Washington, said: “We are really proud of him with the bravery he has shown and the support he has continued to give us.”

MelanomaMe is a non-proft making company based in Columbia, Washington, and is hoping to earn charitable status next year so that it is eligible for grants.

Its main source of income is through fundraising with an annual ball taking place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in memory of Chester-le-Street mum-of-two Amanda Seymour, 42, who died from skin cancer in August last year.

Tickets for the event at Ramside Hall, Durham City, cost £42 with further details from (0191) 4174500 and www.melanoma-me.org.uk.