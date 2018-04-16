Sunderland sisters found firm helping children discover the world

Sisters Christina Armstrong and Fiona Waistell are helping kids nationwide develop a taste for travel.

Now the pair’s geography-themed gift packs have won the gold award for best subscription box/service from website MadeForMums.

We’ve worked really hard on making our products the best they can be, so to have this recognition is brilliant. Christina Armstrong

Geo Journey was started by Christina, who recently recruited Fiona to help market the business.

Based at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) in Sunderland, Geo Journey offers a subscription-based service for children aged four to 10.

Starting off with an adventure kit containing a journal, passport, souvenir, map and stickers, youngsters receive monthly post from a cartoon owl called Geo and a puppy named Atlas, who teach them about the world’s most interesting countries and cities.

MadeForMums website – the UK’s largest parenting review website of its kind – highlighted Geo Journey in its mission to reward companies for having the best products, brands and services for children and parents.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I opened the email and it said we had won gold,” said Christina.

“We’ve worked really hard on making our products the best they can be, so to have this recognition is brilliant.

“The fact that our subscriptions have been tested by industry experts, mums and, of course, the children themselves makes the win even more special.

“Our main focus has always been to make the children happy to receive the fun mail from Geo and Atlas and to get parents involved and excited about our product too.”

The award win is part of a double celebration for the business after they recently expanded to the BIC.

Needing a larger space to house it all, the firm joined the BIC and have now outlined plans to explore new markets – including the education sector.

“Continued business growth meant it was essential to relocate from our home office into a larger and more accessible space,” said Christina.

“And with sales going so well we can now afford to spend some time working with local schools to develop the product.”