Sunderland shopping centre extends Christmas Eve opening hours

Shoppers worried about picking up last minute items have been given an early gift with the news that The Bridges will be extending its opening hours on Christmas Eve.

The shopping centre will be trading from 9am until 5pm on Sunday, allowing people to get in earlier and pick up any gifts or essentials they may have forgotten about.

“It doesn’t matter how well organised you are, it’s inevitable that there’s something you forget in the run-up to Christmas,” said Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges.

“This earlier opening means that people can pop in and get anything they may still need but then still have the rest of the day to prepare.”

Some stores will be trading from 9am while others will open for browsing before purchasing begins.

Shoppers are advised to contact individual stores to check on exact timings.

The centre will be closed on Christmas Day but will re-open on Boxing Day from 9am until 5.30pm.