Sunderland ship shape to welcome visitors from new Navy vessel

Everything was ship shape when Sunderland held a civic reception to welcome a delegation from Sunderland’s new affiliated Royal Navy vessel HMS Anson.

The formal affiliation was announced at this year’s Armed Forces Day commemoration in June, by Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Armed Forces Champion, Coun Michael Mordey.

He joined the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, the Leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Graeme Miller, and Chief Executive, Patrick Melia, in welcoming guests from HMS Anson to the civic centre.

The meeting was arranged to discuss how the city’s relationship with the warship and crew can be strengthened and celebrated over the years ahead.

Currently being built at Barrow in Furness to enter service in 2020, HMS Anson will be one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced Astute Class nuclear powered submarines.

Coun Mordey said: “Our city can be proud of its formal affiliation with HMS Anson, which will be one the most advanced vessels in the Royal Navy.

“It was an honour to meet the senior officers representing her at the visit, and I’m looking forward to welcoming the rest of the ship’s company to our city particularly as I know some of the crew are from Sunderland.

“Our city is proud of our military tradition and links with the Armed Forces, and this affiliation with the Royal Navy provides us all with the opportunity to demonstrate our continuing support for the servicemen and women protecting our country and community in operations around the world.”

HMS Anson’s Senior Naval Officer, Lieutenant Commander Mark Moulding said: “We want to provide people with an insight into our world and a greater understanding of what we do, and demonstrate our pride in the vessel, in our service and in our crew mates.”

He said they are particularly looking forward to taking part in Sunderland’s Remembrance Parade.