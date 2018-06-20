Sunderland set to see start of mini-heatwave with weekend weather forecast

Fancying a barbecue in Sunderland this weekend?

Well, you’re in luck - as the sun looks set to beam down on Wearside over the next few days.

After a week that has seen only glimpses of sunshine across the North East, it looks set to make a welcome return ahead of the weekend.

And with England’s second World Cup game taking place on Sunday, it’s the perfect excuse to crack out the barbecue and get your friends round!

Or if football isn’t your thing, there will be plenty of opportunities to get out and soak up the sunlight.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days in Sunderland:

FRIDAY

Friday is the coldest day of the weekend - but it will still be fine and dry.

Expect spells of sunshine throughout the day with clouds forming later on in the day, while temperatures will reach 14 °C.

If you’re planning on heading out in the evening, temperatures are set to remain as high as 12 °C.

SATURDAY

Temperatures look set to rise on Saturday - despite slightly less sunshine than the previous day.

Highs of 17 °C are forecast in a day where it will once again remain dry - albeit a little cloudy.

It’s a perfect day to head out and about and soak up the temperatures without being uncomfortably hot.

SUNDAY

The best day of the lot - and one which looks set to kick-off a mini-heatwave over the next few weeks.

Temperatures will reach up to 19 °C with the sun set to shine throughout the day.

No rain is expected and, with very little cloud coverage predicted, it looks to be a beautiful day in Sunderland.

So what better excuse to crack out the barbecue and cheer on England against Panama in a 1pm kick-off.