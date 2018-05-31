Sunderland security guard saves life of pensioner, 94, who collapsed at Stadium of Light

A quick-thinking security guard has been officially commended by Sunderland AFC for saving the life of a pensioner who collapsed at the Stadium of Light last week.

Steadfast Group security officer Billy Long was on duty at a ‘Play on the Pitch’ event for businesses when he was alerted that a 94-year-old spectator had collapsed.

The commendation given to Billy Long.

The pensioner is believed to have suffered a heart attack and it might have proven fatal but Billy showed both his professionalism and his skills training in applying first aid and using a defibrillator as he came to the rescue.

The man’s grandson, who had actually been refereeing the game, helped complete the resuscitation giving mouth-to-mouth as Billy continued to offer support.

The security guard has now been officially recognised by the football club with a citation which reads: “You responded to this incident immediately and used first-aid skills to resuscitate the spectator concerned.

“Your actions, which were carried out with friends and family present, demonstrated exceptional levels of professionalism and courage and as such, you are hereby commended by Sunderland Association Football Club.”

Billy, 65, of Hylton Castle in Sunderland, said: “I was ensuring the Bob Murray Gates would be opened for the ambulance when I was made aware the man would need a defibrillator.

“I thought we might have lost him but between everyone else who helped, we managed to revive him.”

It is understood the man is now in a critical but stable position in hospital and is conscious.

Steadfast security director Paul Harbord said: “Billy is a very experienced security guard and someone adept at handling any challenges that come his way.

“We’re proud but not surprised by how professionally he responded in such a pressure situation.

“The calibre of our security staff is very important to us a company and it really comes to the fore in rare moments like this.”