Sunderland secondary school league tables published: How does your child's rank?

The Governement has published the latest league tables for GCSE results and A-levels today.
Here is an overview of how Sunderland school's did at GCSE:
A - Name of the School
B - Number of pupils at end of Key Stage 4
C - Progress 8 score
D - Attainment 8 score
E - Percentage of students with grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs
F - Percentage of students achieving the EBacc at grade 5/C of above
G - Percentage of pupils entering EBacc
H - Percentage of pupils staying n education or entering employment
Thornhill School 132 0.26 44.9 27% 18% 31% 89%
St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy 203 0.15 51.1 53% 40% 81% 95%
Oxclose Community Academy 207 0.02 46.4 33% 21% 43% 94%
Southmoor Academy 180 -0.02 47.3 37% 31% 60% 94%
St Aidan's Catholic Academy 146 -0.05 50.1 49% 10% 18% 96%
Biddick Academy 209 -0.15 45.1 36% 23% 42% 93%
St Robert of Newminster 207 -0.18 50 49% 33% 78% 97%
Venerable Bede CE Academy 136 -0.19 46.2 33% 26% 54% 92%
Castle View Enterprise Academy 140 -0.21 47.2 39% 9% 9% 94%
Monkwearmouth Academy 169 -0.31 45.6 33% 22% 34% 96%
Farringdon Community Academy 178 -0.44 42.6 28% 8% 15% 88%
Sandhill View Academy 142 -0.45 39 28% 18% 51% N/A
Washington School 92 -0.51 38.1 13% 11% 30% 86%
Kepier 226 -0.57 42.8 36% 22% 43% 91%
Academy 360 71 -0.59 38.4 21% 0% 0% 88%
Hetton School 114 -0.72 43 28% 9% 12% 92%
Red House Academy 102 -1.24 33.2 21% 3% 8% 86%
Argyle House School 23 N/A 52.3 61% 35% 43% N/A
Grindon Hall Christian School 38 N/A 43.8 32% 13% 21% 95%
Sunderland 2,769 -0.31 43.8 34.1% 19.5% 38.8% 92%
England state-funded schools 527,858 -0.03% 46.3 42.6% 21.3% 38.2% 94%
Durham results:
Wellfield School 74 0.34 48.7 36% 20% 28% 91%
Easington Academy 127 0.11 44 29% 3% 5% 93%
The Academy at Shotton Hall 206 0.05 52.1 48% 36% 50% 93%
Durham Johnston School 237 -0.01 52.8 58% 34% 39% 94%
The Hermitage Acdemy 145 -0.12 47.2 39% 28% 45% 96%
Dene Community School 115 -0.15 41.6 22% 8% 21% 83%
St Leonard's RC School 218 -0.16 51.7 47% 26% 58% 97%
Park View School 213 -0.23 48.5 34% 17% 27% 94%
St Bede's Catholic School 105 -0.26 43.1 27% 22% 76% 92%
Seaham High School 168 -0.32 43.1 23% 18% 44% 89%
Framwellgate School 152 -0.36 47.4 41% 19% 34% 96%
Belmont Community School 146 -0.56 40.8 32% 6% 12% 93%
Durham Community Business College 76 -0.88 30.9 11% 5% 7% 84%
Durham High School for Girls 43 N/A 67.2 77% 67% 77% N/A
Durham School 78 N/A 41.4 0% 0% 0% N/A
A level performance table 16-18
A - Name of College
B - Number of pupils with an A level exam entry
C - Progress score
D - Average grade
E - Percentage of students gaining AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects
Grindon Hall Christian School 7 0.13 B- 33.3%
Southmoor Academy 99 0.12 C 12.8%
St Robert of Newminster 249 0.07 C 10.7%
St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy 119 -0.11 C 15.5%
St Aidan's Catholic Academy 70 -0.20 D+ 5.3%
City of Sunderland College 327 -0.35 C- 7.9%
Durham A level results
Durham School 69 0.41 B- 7.4%
Durham Johnston School 181 0.39 B 33.9%
Durham Sixth Form Centre 523 0.12 C+ 14.6%
Franwellgate School 71 0.08 C+ 14.3%
Park View School 131 0.03 C- 27.9 15.6%
New College Durham 142 0.01 C- 5.8%
St Leonard's RC School 113 -0.07 B- 29.8%
Byron Sixth Form, Peterlee 27 -0.20 C 9.2%
Durham High School for Girls 27 -0.22 B 29.2%
East Durham College 24 -0.24 D+ 5.9%
The Hermitage Academy 99 -0.39 C- 9.8%