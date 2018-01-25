Sunderland secondary school league tables published: How does your child's rank?

Have your say

The Governement has published the latest league tables for GCSE results and A-levels today.

Here is an overview of how Sunderland school's did at GCSE:

A - Name of the School

B - Number of pupils at end of Key Stage 4

C - Progress 8 score

D - Attainment 8 score

E - Percentage of students with grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs

F - Percentage of students achieving the EBacc at grade 5/C of above

G - Percentage of pupils entering EBacc

H - Percentage of pupils staying n education or entering employment

Read more: The North East schools said to be 'under-performing' in new Government tables

Thornhill School 132 0.26 44.9 27% 18% 31% 89%

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy 203 0.15 51.1 53% 40% 81% 95%

Oxclose Community Academy 207 0.02 46.4 33% 21% 43% 94%

Southmoor Academy 180 -0.02 47.3 37% 31% 60% 94%

St Aidan's Catholic Academy 146 -0.05 50.1 49% 10% 18% 96%

Biddick Academy 209 -0.15 45.1 36% 23% 42% 93%

St Robert of Newminster 207 -0.18 50 49% 33% 78% 97%

Venerable Bede CE Academy 136 -0.19 46.2 33% 26% 54% 92%

Castle View Enterprise Academy 140 -0.21 47.2 39% 9% 9% 94%

Monkwearmouth Academy 169 -0.31 45.6 33% 22% 34% 96%

Farringdon Community Academy 178 -0.44 42.6 28% 8% 15% 88%

Sandhill View Academy 142 -0.45 39 28% 18% 51% N/A

Washington School 92 -0.51 38.1 13% 11% 30% 86%

Kepier 226 -0.57 42.8 36% 22% 43% 91%

Academy 360 71 -0.59 38.4 21% 0% 0% 88%

Hetton School 114 -0.72 43 28% 9% 12% 92%

Red House Academy 102 -1.24 33.2 21% 3% 8% 86%

Argyle House School 23 N/A 52.3 61% 35% 43% N/A

Grindon Hall Christian School 38 N/A 43.8 32% 13% 21% 95%

Sunderland 2,769 -0.31 43.8 34.1% 19.5% 38.8% 92%

England state-funded schools 527,858 -0.03% 46.3 42.6% 21.3% 38.2% 94%

Durham results:

Wellfield School 74 0.34 48.7 36% 20% 28% 91%

Easington Academy 127 0.11 44 29% 3% 5% 93%

The Academy at Shotton Hall 206 0.05 52.1 48% 36% 50% 93%

Durham Johnston School 237 -0.01 52.8 58% 34% 39% 94%

The Hermitage Acdemy 145 -0.12 47.2 39% 28% 45% 96%

Dene Community School 115 -0.15 41.6 22% 8% 21% 83%

St Leonard's RC School 218 -0.16 51.7 47% 26% 58% 97%

Park View School 213 -0.23 48.5 34% 17% 27% 94%

St Bede's Catholic School 105 -0.26 43.1 27% 22% 76% 92%

Seaham High School 168 -0.32 43.1 23% 18% 44% 89%

Framwellgate School 152 -0.36 47.4 41% 19% 34% 96%

Belmont Community School 146 -0.56 40.8 32% 6% 12% 93%

Durham Community Business College 76 -0.88 30.9 11% 5% 7% 84%

Durham High School for Girls 43 N/A 67.2 77% 67% 77% N/A

Durham School 78 N/A 41.4 0% 0% 0% N/A

A level performance table 16-18

A - Name of College

B - Number of pupils with an A level exam entry

C - Progress score

D - Average grade

E - Percentage of students gaining AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects

Grindon Hall Christian School 7 0.13 B- 33.3%

Southmoor Academy 99 0.12 C 12.8%

St Robert of Newminster 249 0.07 C 10.7%

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy 119 -0.11 C 15.5%

St Aidan's Catholic Academy 70 -0.20 D+ 5.3%

City of Sunderland College 327 -0.35 C- 7.9%

Durham A level results

Durham School 69 0.41 B- 7.4%

Durham Johnston School 181 0.39 B 33.9%

Durham Sixth Form Centre 523 0.12 C+ 14.6%

Franwellgate School 71 0.08 C+ 14.3%

Park View School 131 0.03 C- 27.9 15.6%

New College Durham 142 0.01 C- 5.8%

St Leonard's RC School 113 -0.07 B- 29.8%

Byron Sixth Form, Peterlee 27 -0.20 C 9.2%

Durham High School for Girls 27 -0.22 B 29.2%

East Durham College 24 -0.24 D+ 5.9%

The Hermitage Academy 99 -0.39 C- 9.8%