Sunderland seaside memories brought back to life

A new community organisation is Reaching out to Southwick residents.

Southwick Reach (Research, Education, Arts and Culture Home) is a continuation of the Putting Southwick on the Map digital arts project and will meet every Friday at the Austin House Family Centre in Shakespeare Street.

Elsie Ronald with an image of herself as a child (middle)

It held its first event yesterday ahead as part of preparations for the visit of the Tall Ships Races to Sunderland next month.

‘From Southwick to Seaburn: Music and Memories of Seaside Holidays’ was a celebration of residents’ memories of visits to the seafront, complete with music and art workshops.

Folk singer and song collector Eileen Richardson led the singing, musician Julie Foster hosted drum and kazoo sessions and artist Lyn Killeen held a collage workshop, while York University researcher Frances Thirlway was on hand with a display devoted to hugely popular juvenile jazz bands.

Residents were invited to share their memories of visits to the seafront with a wall of old photographs.

It is all about bringing the community together, about remembering all those wonderful seaside holidays. Lyn Killeen

The event was a chance to get in practice for the Tall Ships’ visit, when Reach will be taking part in the annual Summer Streets arts festival, which has been moved to the seafront from its usual home in Thompson Park this year.

Reach will be recreating the ‘Sunshine Corner’, an mixture of songs, music and performance that was held on the beach at Seaburn in the years before the war.

Lyn Killeen produced yesterday’s event and will produce Community Corner.

“It is all about bringing the community together, about remembering all those wonderful seaside holidays,” she said.

Southwick Reach presents From Southwick to Seaburn.

Sunshine Corner will be held at Seaburn Recreation Park on Saturday, July 14, between noon and 4pm.

“We have got people lined up to perform, but we also have periods when members of the public can perform - anyone is welcome to come,” said Lyn.

“We will bring the spirit of Sunshine Corner back to life once more for local people to experience real camaraderie through community music and arts.

“Come and hear a programme of local acts such as community singers and musicians, pop-up kazoo/drum band; poetry reading and stories from young people in Southwick and beyond.

Southwick Reach presents From Southwick to Seaburn.

“Or step up and perform for the crowds yourself.”