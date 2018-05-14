Sunderland science teacher Victoria is a rising star

Have your say

Rising teaching star Victoria Carr is officially rated as one of the country’s top future leaders in education.

Victoria, a science teacher at Sunderland’s Academy 360, is one of only 100 young teachers across the country selected for the SSAT Leadership Legacy project, and has graduated with flying colours.

The 28-year-old has now made the huge decision to leave the UK in September to teach at an international school in Dubai.

She said: “I am truly devastated to be leaving Academy 360.

“I’m at the point in my career where I want a new challenge.

“When I was offered the opportunity in Dubai I spoke to my headteacher and she gave me her full support.

“Hopefully teaching abroad will present me with new challenges.”