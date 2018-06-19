Sunderland schoolgirl ‘overwhelmed’ by letter from Buckingham Palace

The Queen has sent a thank you note to a Sunderland schoolgirl after she penned a letter to Buckingham Palace with an invitation to her birthday tea.

Summer Green is already planning celebrations for when she turns seven and decided to write a note to the monarch to ask if she would like to call into her party when it is held at her Southwick home in October.

Summer Green with her note which was sent to the Queen.

But while sad to be turned down, the English Martyrs’ Primary School pupil was delighted when a letter on headed notepaper from Buckingham Palace arrived through the letterbox.

Mum Christina said: “She was overwhelmed.

“I gave it to her to open and she was over the moon.

“She’s taken it into school and the headteacher has taken a photocopy of it and she was able to tell everyone about it.”

I hope you have a lovely time at your party on October 13. Lady in Waiting

Christina, 38, a dinner lady at Northern Saints Primary School, dad Stephen, 48, who works in leaflet distribution, brother Stephen, 19, sister Carlie, 17, and stepsister Becky Ellis, 26, had all hoped Summer’s note would get a reply.

Summer had said she wanted to invite the Queen “because she’s a nice woman” and had planned to offer her a cup of tea and was even practising her curtsey and saying “Your Royal Highness”, while Christina promised a good buffet spread to chose from.

The letter sent to the youngster by the Queen’s Lady in Waiting read: “Dear Summer. The Queen wishes me to thank you for your letter in which you invite Her Majesty to your birthday party.

“Although unable to do as you ask, The Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought for her at this time. “I hope you have a lovely time at your party on October 13.”

Summer Green pictured as she opened her letter from Buckingham Palace.

The palace also included some information leaflets about the Royal Family alongside the letter.

Stephen Jnr had posted a photo of Summer with her note to the Queen on his Facebook page as he looked to gain support for the invite.