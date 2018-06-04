Sunderland school’s Small Change Tuesday raises £6,000 for good causes

Youngsters at a city school are continuing with their fundraising drive.

Over the last three years, in excess of £6,000 has been raised for good causes by the pupils and staff at Redby Academy.

Through the Small Change Tuesday collection, children are encouraged to bring in loose change every week.

The Rota Kids, an offshoot of the Rotary Club, are very active in choosing the charity, collecting contributions and delivering the money collected.

Last term, the chosen charity was Sunderland Mind and mental health is a topic which is built into the primary curriculum in a very age appropriate way.

Children at Redby have supported a number of other local charities, including Grace House and Daft as a Brush, as well as national ones.

Headteacher, Melanie Wight, said she is very proud of the way the children devote a great deal of time supporting others.