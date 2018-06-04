Sunderland school’s royal wedding celebration helps charity

Have your say

Staff and students at a Sunderland school made sure they enjoyed the royal wedding fun.

Everyone at Dubmire Primary School at Houghton celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The whole school took part and had a fantastic day celebrating the event and even chose a charity to raise money for on the day.

They chose Scotty’s Little Soldiers, one of the five charities chosen by the royal couple.

And, the children managed to raise £222 for the charity, which is dedicated to supporting the children of armed forces personnel who have lost their lives while in service.

Assistant headteacher Sue Richardson said: “What a fantastic day - it was great for the school to feel part of the wider celebrations.”