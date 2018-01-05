Sunderland school ranked one of best employers

A Sunderland school is celebrating being among the global leaders when it comes to looking after its employees.

Benedict Biscop CE Academy members were invited to a glittering ceremony in London for the Investors in People Awards.

It is a privilege Paula Thompson

The awards provide a benchmark for high performing organisation globally and the Wearside school was thrilled to be placed among the best.

Benedict Biscop, which is part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust, was ranked fifth in the Platinum Employer of the Year category at the annual awards.

Paula Thompson, executive principal at Benedict Biscop CE Academy and Northern Lights Learning Trust, said: “It is a privilege to be ranked fifth for Platinum Employer of the Year award.

“It is a clear indication of the dedication and the hard work of the school team in supporting all our children to develop emotionally, socially and academically.”

Investors in People Awards celebrate the best people management practices amongst accredited businesses.

This year the 12 award categories focused on the main elements of what it means to be an Investor in People, from Excellence in Leadership and Management, to Excellence in Social Responsibility to Leader of the Year and Best Newcomer.

Those who ranked at this year's ceremony represent the companies who have fully embraced the IIP mission to unlock organisational success by realising the potential of their people.

Mark Stouph, chairman of the Northern Light Learning Trust, said: “I am delighted that our academy has been recognised with this prestigious award. Our staff always strive to achieve the highest standards in education.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “This year’s Investors in People Awards were the bigges and best to date.

“It was fantastic to see so many worthy organisations nominated for outperforming in their sector, demonstrating great people management practice and a commitment to staff development.

“Congratulations to Benedict Biscop CE Academy for ranking fifth in the Platinum Employer of the Year category.”