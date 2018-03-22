Sunderland school hosts dry kurling tournament

Youngsters battled it out at a Wearside school in a dry kurling competition.

This year the venue was Academy 360, in Pennywell, with a total of 16 teams reaching the Dry Kurling Cup finals day.

Action from the North East Dry Kurling Cup at Academy 360 in Pennywell, Sunderland.

Teams taking part played a two league system on the day, with winners and runners-up of each league playing in the semi finals then winners into the regional final.

This years regional finals had the largest participation numbers in any region in the UK.

Over 350 children took part in the Dry Kurling Cup which is part of a sports development programme run by Steve Huntley of Multisports UK.

Steve is a former world singles champion and England team captain who sponsors the annual event.

And the winners of this year’s event were named as Westlea Primary School, in Seaham.

Steve told the Echo: “A record number of 38 schools from five different counties began the tournament in January with 16 making it to the final at Academy 360.

“Dry curling is now played in over 130 countries and open to all abilities and disabilities with no age barriers.

“It is the most inclusive sport in the world.”

Anyone interested in introducing dry kurling to their school, youth or community groups, over 50s or any association should contact Steve on 07886863094.