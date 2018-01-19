Sunderland school celebrates Ofsted success

It was popcorn all round as children at a Sunderland school celebrated their Ofsted success.

Youngsters at Hudson Road Primary School were treated to a movie afternoon following a good report from the education watchdogs.

I am delighted with the inspection report which acknowledges the excellent work of Hudson Road staff Cathy Westgate

After their latest visit to the school, inspectors said it was good overall with with outstanding provision for pupils’ personal development and welfare.

The latest success follows the Hendon school gaining a UNICEF Rights Respecting Silver Award.

And, pupils at the Villiers Street school also achieved impressive Key Stage 2 SATS results last summer including 100% of Year 6 pupils achieving the expected standard in mathematics.

Inspectors praised the school’s “high quality education” and curriculum, which builds aspirations and provides “exciting and challenging new learning opportunities”.

The inspectors found parents were very positive about the work of the school and praised support given to their children with many saying that the staff go above and beyond in their help for the pupils.

One parent said: “Hudson Road is not just a school, but a great place, where my children have developed abilities and gained knowledge beyond our expectations.”

Cathy Westgate, headteacher at the primary, said: “I am delighted with the inspection report which acknowledges the excellent work of Hudson Road staff and the high expectations that we have for all of our pupils and the wonderful support we receive from the families in our school community.

“The inspectors saw for themselves the good behaviour of our pupils and their positive attitudes to learning.”

Simon Henry, chairman of governors, said: “I am really pleased that the inspection team fully captured everything we do at Hudson Road to help our children fulfil their potential, both academically and as independent young people.

“This reflects the dedication of everyone working at the school and the support of parents and carers and the local community.”

Pupils celebrated by turning the school library into the Hudson Road Cinema and watched their favourite films with choc ices and popcorn.