Sunderland school celebrates good report from education watchdogs

A Sunderland school is celebrating after a examination from education inspectors.

Southmoor Academy, in Ryhope Road, has been rated good by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

The school was found to be good in all areas, including leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes for students.

Inspectors praised the school after the November visit, saying: “Southmoor Academy is a good and improving school, where pupils are achieving well.

“The headteacher provides strong and effective leadership. He is effectively assisted by leaders at all levels.

”There have been recent substantial improvements in the quality of teaching in English, mathematics and humanities.

“The difference in academic performance between disadvantaged pupils and other pupils nationally is diminishing.”

Inspectors said most of the pupils are keen to do well and behave well in lessons and around the school.

Those with special needs have good support, their report concluded.

They said the provision for 16-19-year-olds is allowing students to do well in their A-levels.

Their report notes: "Good provision on the recently introduced 16 to 19 study programmes enables students to achieve well at A-level.

"Courses are effectively led and managed, and welfare arrangements for students are good. Many students make successful applications to university."

Among the areas highlighted for improvement was "ensuring that teachers reduce restlessness among some of the younger pupils and check that they complete their work".

The report also advises more "checking to make sure that pupils respond consistently to teachers’ feedback in accordance with the school’s marking and feedback policy".