Sunderland Sainsbury's evacuated after fire alarm

Shoppers at a Sunderland supermarket had to evacuate after a fire alarm was activated.

Fire crews from North Moor fire station were called to Sainsbury's on Silksworth Lane in Silksworth, around 7pm tonight following the false alarm.

Shoppers at the store said they were told to abandon their shopping and leave the store while firefighters dealt with the incident.

It has been confirmed as a false alarm and crews left the scene shortly after arriving.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We were called to the incident on Silksworth Lane at 6.53pm.

"It was a false alarm."