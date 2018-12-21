Sunderland's The Scullery restaurant provides Christmas dionner to dozens of Gentoo customers

A Sunderland restaurant owner is turning Santa to provide Christmas dinner to people who may not otherwise be able to enjoy one.

The Scullery is working with local housing association, Gentoo Group, this Christmas, to provide a Christmas dinner for tenants.

The Scullery, which is based on Warwick Terrace in Silksworth, is spreading some Christmas cheer this festive season by donating 50 Christmas dinners to Gentoo customers across Sunderland.

The dinners, which will consist of turkey meat and all of the trimmings, along with a dessert and Christmas cracker, will be delivered by volunteers and staff from Gentoo.

The gesture has also been complemented by a festive gesture from local officers at Northumbria Police, including PC Dave Brown, who applied to the force's Charities Fund to purchase a host of selection boxes that will also be donated to Gentoo customers in need.

The Scullery owner Hayley Tuckwell said: "When I first started my business five years ago, Gentoo was my first customer.

"Providing Christmas dinner to Gentoo customers who may not otherwise be lucky enough to enjoy one on Christmas Day, is my way of saying thank you to Gentoo.

"We work in the heart of the community and my team and I just wanted to make a difference by giving something back this Christmas.”

Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations) at Gentoo Group, added: "It’s a fantastic gesture from Haley and our customers will undoubtedly be very grateful.

"Christmas is a time for giving and this is a great example of Sunderland-based businesses working in partnership to help local people. I’d also like to thank Gentoo’s Joanne Freeman and Northumbria Police for coordinating the project."