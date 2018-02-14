Sunderland’s The Fire Station in running for major awards

Sunderland’s stunning new arts venue is in the running for three major regional awards.

The former central fire station in High Street West has been shortlisted for in the Commercial Property and Tourism and Leisure categories in the 2018 Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards, North East.

The building has been transformed after a £4.2million restoration and refurbishment programme that has created dance and drama studios, a heritage centre and a bar and restaurant.

Prior to being brought back to life – by 3e Consulting Engineers, Ainsworth Spark Associates and the Sunderland Music, Arts and Cultural Trust – the iconic building had laid derelict for over 25 years.

The Fire Station is not the only Wearside project up for an award.

The Low Carbon Enterprise Zone Infrastructure, next to Nissan is in the running for the Infrastructure accolade.

The scheme – led by Esh Construction and Lumsden & Carroll Civil Engineering Ltd - involved major utilities diversion works, as well as the provision of new highways, sewers, and gas, water and electrical systems.

Both projects are also automatically listed for the overall Project of the Year title.

The awards recognise exemplary projects that are positively contributing to the region and this year 55 schemes are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

The RICS Awards, North East have eight categories: Building Conservation, Commercial property, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Infrastructure, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed ‘North East Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

All winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2018, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Chair of the North East judging panel, Adam Serfontein said: “I am delighted to see so many of these remarkable built initiatives on this year’s shortlist. The exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is nothing short of remarkable, and I wish them all the best of luck in gaining the recognition they deserve.”

The awards take place on Friday, April 20, at the Mariott Gosforth Park.