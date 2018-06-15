Sunderland’s Scottish council leader backs England’s World Cup bid after civic centre flag row

Sunderland leader says being a proud Scot doesn’t stop him giving support to England during the World Cup.

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, gave his support to the team after the authority came under fire for not flying the England flag during the football competition.

Despite neighbouring councils like Newcastle raising the St George’s cross for the duration of the tournament, Sunderland council has not.

Coun Stephen O’Brien, the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Wearside, criticised the decision and said he was shocked that the flag had not been raised at the Civic Centre for the start of the tournament on Thursday.

He is now calling on the Council’s Chief Executive to raise the flag during the tournament, and has even offered to donate his own England flag so that there’s no cost to the taxpayer.

Just because the leader of the council is from Scotland and they didn’t make it to the finals - it doesn’t mean we can’t fly the England flag Coun Stephen O’Brien

Coun O’Brien made a personal jibe at Coun Miller, saying: “Just because the leader of the council is from Scotland and they didn’t make it to the finals - it doesn’t mean we can’t fly the England flag to support our team during the World Cup - I’ll even give them one for free.”

But, Coun Miller responded, saying: “As a proud Scot, I wish the England team the best of luck in the World Cup.

“As leader of the city council I don’t have any involvement in whether or not the cross of St George would fly at the Civic Centre.

“The Union Jack is flying at the Civic Centre and the council receives guidance from central government on national flag flying protocol. Nothing has been received about the World Cup.”

Counc O’Brien says he is not happy about what he calls a ‘killjoy’ approach.

He said: “I was shocked to see the killyjoy attitude of the council who have chosen not to fly our flag during the World Cup, despite many other councils doing so.

“Sunderland Council regularly flies other flags outside the civic centre to mark occasions - why should the World Cup be any different?

“I hope that Sunderland’s residents from other World Cup nations will also be flying their flags and adding to the vibrancy of our diverse city.”