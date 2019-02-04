Sunderland’s RTC North to help businesses hit High Performance

A programme designed to help the region’s ambitious small business leaders boost their productivity and growth has been relaunched by Sunderland-based RTC North.

The new programme will build on the success of RTC’s previous High-Performance programme and assist 15 of the region’s business leaders to get involved and make a real difference to not only their own business’ long-term success but also to have an impact on the North East’s productivity.

After a successful initial pilot programme run last year on behalf of the NELEP and Be the Business, we are delighted to have secured funding for another High-Performance programme for businesses across the region. Mica MacInnes

The initiative looks at motivating and managing business leaders to achieve growth through taking part in best practice visits, peer to peer coaching and workshops to share experience and advice from some of the region’s leading businesses.

The four half-day workshops, beginning next month, will be hosted by high performing local companies: Dyer Engineering, focusing on Leadership on February 14; Tharsus, on Future Planning on March 14; Ryder Architecture, on Talent Management, on April 18; and W@terstons, on Harnessing New Technology, on May 16.

Head of Learning and Development Mica MacInnes, who is leading the programme, is confident it will emulate the success of the previous scheme

“This programme will expose leaders to the latest thinking that constructively challenges conventional wisdom and they will learn from leading businesses who have successfully implemented changes to drive higher levels of performance.

“The calibre of the Exemplar businesses who are on board to support is truly fantastic.”

For more information contact training@rtcnorth.co.uk or call 0191 516 4400.