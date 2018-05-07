Sunderland’s plans under way to celebrate Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Plans are under way in Sunderland for a right royal celebration of the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The Hylton Castle Project is organising events across the city.

Hylton Castle has long been used as a backdrop for wedding photos by local residents, and we’ve also heard many stories of people in the communities around Sunderland coming together for street parties to celebrate royal events. Pearl Saddington

To help celebrate the wedding on Saturday, May 19, the Arts Centre Washington and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will provide the venues for a day of musical entertainment, lunch and a chance to watch the proceeding.

Guests will be welcomed with drinks on arrival at 11am by young people from local schools and air cadet groups, and then gather to watch the coverage of the wedding on the big screen.

After the Prince and his new bride leave St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, guests will be served with a celebratory lunch.

After lunch there will be an opportunity to share memories of past wedding celebrations at Hylton Castle, with a digital exhibition of wedding photos taken there and loaned by local families.

The digital exhibition has been created by student volunteers from the University of Sunderland, who have relished the opportunity to get involved in this very personal aspect of the area’s history.

Following the digital exhibition there will be refreshments and entertainment provided by young musicians from Sunderland College and performers from the annual ‘Gentoo Factor’ talent competition to find the city’s best musical talent.

The Hylton Castle Project is a partnership between Sunderland City Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund, leading the £4.5million restoration project to restore the 14th Century castle and grounds.

Sunderland City Council’s Hylton Castle Learning Officer Pearl Saddington said: “Hylton Castle has long been used as a backdrop for wedding photos by local residents, and we’ve also heard many stories of people in the communities around Sunderland coming together for street parties to celebrate royal events.

“This inspired us to arrange some events to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding, as a chance to bring people together, to make new friends and to reminisce about past street parties and celebrations.

“We’ve involved people from across the community, including young musicians, air cadets, and volunteers, so our guests will have a day to remember.

“Whilst there is a small cost for the tickets we’ve kept prices as low as possible. Everything is included and we’ve arranged free transport to both venues with pick-up points across the city, so people who perhaps thought they might have to watch the Royal Wedding alone have the chance to join the party.”

Places are £9.95 per person, including drinks on arrival, lunch, afternoon refreshments and entertainment.

Transport is available from a limited number of pick-up points.

For more information on the Royal Wedding Celebrations, contact Pearl Saddington on 07827 305567 or pearl.saddington@sunderland.gov.uk

To book your ticket, visit www.hyltoncastle.org.uk/events, http://artscentrewashington.co.uk/production-details.aspx?id=1165 or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/242920 or call 07827 305567.