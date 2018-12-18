Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge pays tribute to city's crane-making heritage with installation of Coles Cranes' Crown Works plaque

Sunderland's industrial heritage has been honoured at the site of the city's magnificent new bridge.

The old stone plaque from the Crown Works head office building has been installed in a wall near the southern approach to the bridge at Pallion, to mark the history of the site, which housed Coles Cranes for more than 50 years.

The Crown Works plaque

Former workers from the site were invited to the unveiling and given the opportunity to look at the site around the bridge, where they once worked.

Peter Davidson, 77, from Fullwell, worked as an electrician at the site for 43 years, starting at the age of 15, completing an apprenticeship, and only leaving when the site closed in 1998.

"Crown Works was one of the biggest employers in Sunderland, so I’m delighted that it’s being remembered next to the site of the new bridge,” he said.

"I spent most of my working life here, and there were other people who worked at Crown Works for more than 50 years. There were whole families who were employed here, so the impact it had, and the memories it created, were great.

Northern Spire

"We made life-long friendships and a number of us are still in contact and meet up.

"It’s great to see Northern Spire standing here now. Time moves on and I’m sure this bridge is going to breathe new life into the area. It would be wonderful if we could see this whole area bustling and used again for business and areas for people to live.”

The plaque was retained by Sunderland City Council when the old site buildings were demolished more than three years ago to make way for the new bridge.

From 1917 the site was the home of Egis shipyard, which built a total of 34 ships before closing in 1930.

In 1939, Steel and Co Ltd, run by Sunderland brothers Eric and James Steel, bought the site with the aim of relocating their newly-acquired business, Coles Cranes, from Derby.

Henry Coles had started Coles Cranes in 1879. Steel & Co moved the crane production line to Sunderland in 1939 and named the site Crown Works, in recognition of the amount of Government works the expanded company was undertaking.

Steel & Co Ltd manufactured a number of different products but the crane aspect of the business remained under the recognised name of Coles.

The name was maintained until 1964 when there was a change of name to the British Crane & Excavator Corporation, and another change in 1970, back to Coles Cranes.

In 1972 the group was acquired by Acrow, but in 1984 Acrow collapsed and the operation went to American-owned Grove. The Crown Works plant was eventually closed in 1998.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey, said the Crown Works plant played a major role in the industrial successes of the city’s past, so it was only right that it was remembered in some way.

"This huge riverside site beside Northern Spire was once a bustling industrial heartland, where thousands of cranes were manufactured before being exported around the world, so it’s only right that we commemorate it in this way,” said Coun Mordey.

"Coles Cranes had a reputation as the largest crane manufacturer in Europe and, over the years, thousands of people worked here and thousands of families relied upon it for their livelihoods.

"Without doubt, crane manufacturing has earned its place in the Sunderland history books, along with shipbuilding, mining and glass-making. It’s wonderful to see that a little bit of the old has been incorporated into the new as Sunderland begins this fresh chapter with the building of Northern Spire."