Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge lit orange as part of campaign against domestic violence

Sunderland's Northern Spire has been lit orange as part of a campaign against domestic violence.

The new bridge is one of seven sites across Wearside that is going orange in a show of support and solidarity for a UN campaign against domestic violence.

Penshaw Monument, Keel Square, High Street West, Market Square, Fulwell Mill and Cliffe Park Lighthouse will also be lit up.

Northern Spire was turned orange on Sunday to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Michael Mordey said: "Domestic and gender violence remains unacceptable in our city, in our region, in the UK and anywhere in the world.

"Orange symbolises the campaign and it's only right that our city, by lighting its landmarks, shows solidarity.

"The colour orange is a key theme unifying all this activity, all across the world, highlighting and working to prevent and end domestic violence."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird and the force - which receives around 30,910 reports of domestic abuse every year - are leading the international campaign in the north east.

She said: "The Northern Spire is one of region's most recognisable landmarks. Seeing the spire, other buildings and landmarks across Sunderland, and across our region lit orange shows how the North East is part of the 'Orange World' campaign – we are getting the message out loud and clear – domestic abuse has to stop.

"I want to reassure all victims that there is excellent help and support available across Wearside and we have specially trained officers and staff on hand to help – nobody must suffer in silence. If you or someone you know is suffering at the hands of an abuser – please speak out."

The campaign runs until Monday, December 10r, the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.