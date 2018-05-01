Sunderland’s Doggie Diner celebrates success of event to tackle social isolation

A canine-themed event to tackle social isolation in Sunderland has been hailed as a success by organisers.

The Doggie Diner, in Sea Road teamed up with charity Friends of Fulwell to tackle the issue among elderly people living in the local area.

Doggie Diner Sunderland has held a social isolation open day.'From left Stephanie Robinson, Abbie Gibson and owner Gill Gibson.

Friends of Fulwell was founded by Peter Curtis with the aim of bringing the community together.

The Doggie Diner, which caters for both humans and canines, held a St George’s Day charity coffee morning on Monday, April 23, as a chance for elderly people to go along and experience the joys of socialising alongside the lovable dogs.

Franchise director Adrienne Dickson, who is one of the charity’s trustees, was delighted with the turn out on the day.

She said: “We’d wanted to invite the elderly into the diner, which is a very sociable space, so they can chat and be surrounded by dogs which bring natural happiness.

Doggie Diner in Sunderland's day to tackle social isolation.

“Doggie Diner Sunderland have donated 15% of the days takings to the charity.

“We are really pleased with the first one as the place was full!

“We have the next event on booked in for Tuesday, May 22, as the Fulwell Community library is closed on Tuesdays, so we thought that might bring in more people.

“It can be a big thing for some people to come into a cafe, so this is a chance for them to find out that there is somewhere welcoming for them to go.”