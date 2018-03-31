Sunderland's Darron Gibson leaves club by 'mutual consent'

Sunderland have parted company with midfielder Darron Gibson.

The Black Cats have terminated the player's contract with immediate effect after he was charged earlier this month with drink driving.

A club statement said: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."

Gibson was arrested after an incident on March 17 on Dovedale Road, in Seaburn. He was later charged with driving with excess alcohol by Northumbria Police and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Sunderland suspended the Republic of Ireland international on full pay and announced they were to launch an internal investigation.

Gibson joined Sunderland from Everton in January 2017 as part of a £7.5million double deal involving Bryan Oviedo. He was handed an 18 month contract which was due to expire this summer.

He hasn't played for the club since New Year's Day, suffering a groin injury against Barnsley which required surgery. In total, he made 30 appearances for the Black Cats.

The incident this month was the latest controversy to hit the player. In July last year Gibson caused controversy when he was filmed making "making foul-mouthed and derogatory comments" about his team and fellow players.