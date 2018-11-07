Sunderland's Culture Quarter Market returns in time for Christmas

Christmas comes early to Sunderland this weekend.

Events2GoGo has partnered with Pub Culture, the company that runs The Engine Room, Peacock and Dun Cow, to stage the Culture Quarter Market, which takes place on the square immediately outside the Fire Station.

The market, which will run between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, then return on November 29-December 2, will see traders selling wares including jewellery, gifts such as crystals and incense sticks, bath bombs and sweets.

It is the second market organised in the run up to the festive season, to provide opportunities for people to pick up unusual gifts, provided by predominantly local traders.

Joe Smith, operations director at Pub Culture, said he was delighted to host the event once again, following the success of the first market in October. "We had a fantastic response to our first market, so we're thrilled to be bringing it back, in partnership with Events2GoGo, who have already delivered some fantastic events that support local traders like the ones joining us this weekend.

"It's a unique opportunity to pick up something unusual and we look forward to welcoming people from the city and beyond."

The market will feature more unusual traders, including Doggie Couture, who sell treats for pampered pooches, as well as wax melts business Under the Lemon Tree and a business that has attracted a cult following, Organic CBD, which sells pain relief products that have helped people with long-term illness.

Roker Park Memories, a business that sells Sunderland AFC memorabilia, will also be on hand, meaning there is something for the city's football fans.

Fiona Hartnett, owner of Events2GoGo, said: "We work really hard to create markets that offer something different - unusual products that you would struggle to find elsewhere.

"We're really passionate about supporting local businesses, and this market will see a number of traders from in and around Sunderland selling their products, which is great to see. We hope people come out in force to support them."

There will be live music at the market from 12pm. More markets are planned in the run up to Christmas.

To find out more, follow Events2GoGo on social media.