Sunderland’s community trained to help prevent predators striking in city

Taxi drivers, door staff and hotel workers are being trained up to become the eyes and ears to help protect those most vulnerable to sexual predators.

Northumbria Police has been working with staff from various organisations in the city to help them pick up on signs which could help prevent an attack or provide key information to an investigation.

What I can say is that if you come forward, you can have confidence in us, we will look after you and we are dedicated to our investigations. Superintendent Mick Paterson

Officers have also visited schools to talk to children aged from junior schools upwards about healthy relationships and respect as it reaches out to the next generation.

Police are also focused on tackling grooming, both online and by peers, and works with charities to give those subjected domestic abuse the help they need to make the break from their coercive relationship, while stressing incidents of stranger rapes are extremely rare.

The force says it has also made great strides in handling scientific evidence, as well as training up officers to support people who come forward to report sex crimes.

In addition to specialist officers trained to support victims, it has team members tasked with putting crime files through rigorous tests before they are sent to the Crown Prosection Service to make sure any gaps in evidence and inquiries to secure the best chance of a conviction.

It is also developing the work under Operation Sanctuary, which looks at safeguarding vulnerable people across its area, and has already led to several convictions for the sexual exploitation of women.

Superintendent Mick Paterson is the force’s lead for rape investigations, as well as domestic violence, child exploitation and protection.

He said: “Our cops are trained to work with door staff, so they know to look out for people who are drinking too much and they know what to look out for in terms of predatory men that look out of place, that are maybe pestering a group of girls.

“We have been working as part of the nighttime economy, so working with taxi marshals and taxi drivers, making them aware of what is going on in the back of their cab.

“I’m aware of the ongoing rape investigations in Sunderland, but what I can say is that sexual offences are committed by a whole cross section of people from all walks of life and the one thing they have in common is that these offenders don’t have any respect for their victim.

“What I can say is that if you come forward, you can have confidence in us, we will look after you and we are dedicated to our investigations.”

He added: “My advice to anybody, male or female, if you’re going out, let someone know where you are going, always book a taxi to and from your destination, be aware of how much you are drinking, because there is a lot of high alcohol content drinks out there, and drinking to excess can severely restrict your awareness.”