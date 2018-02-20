Sunderland’s children’s services continuing to improve, find inspectors

The service looking after Sunderland’s most vulnerable children is continuing to move in the right direction, say Government inspectors.

Together for Children (TfC) took over the management of the service after it was graded as “inadequate” in July 2015.

The latest Ofsted inspection focused on its Early Help service and reports improvements in the way it initially intervenes with problems.

It handles issues such as behaviour, problems at school, routines and setting boundaries, as well as offering advice to young people and families on issues including youth offending and difficulties with alcohol or drugs.

It found it is “making steady progress in improving services when problems first emerge for children, young people and their families”.

Board chairman Deborah Jenkins said: “I’m extremely pleased to see our progress recognised and would like to thank staff across the company for their ongoing efforts to ensure that the organisation is taking steady strides in the right direction.”