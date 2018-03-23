Sunderland’s Children’s Forest blighted by flytippers again

Flytippers have been slammed for turning The Children’s Forest into a rubbish dump.

The parkland, off Penistone Road, stretches between Pennywell and South Hylton and is popular with dog walkers.

But residents have expressed concern that the spot, which is also known as the Battlefield, is continuing to be a target for people ditching waste and vandals who damage the benches and artwork installed in the field.

Seating has been set alight, with large amounts of rubbish left at the site, with smashed up sledges among the debris which scatters the area.

The latest photos of the park were captured as the Echo strives to make our city’s streets neat and tidy, with our Clean Streets campaign this week championed by Sunderland City Council for helping to put the efforts of its frontline staff and enforcement team in the spotlight.

Deputy leader of the council, Coun Michael Mordey, joined residents in slamming those behind the mess.

“I know the vast majority of people in our city are fed up with lazy and irresponsible individuals who feel they can dump their waste and rubbish wherever they like,” he said.

“Polluting our city with rubbish is antisocial, a civil offence and where the council can identify those who do, it will prosecute.

“We have increased our range of environmental enforcement powers to ensure that we can and do take action against those responsible.

“It is simply not acceptable for people to blight our communities or burden council tax payers because of their irresponsible action.

The Children's Forest in South Hylton is popular with dog walkers.

“Resources are stretched and the council shouldn’t have to utilise these removing fly-tipped rubbish dumped by these people.”

One 58-year-old woman, who lives in South Hylton, has condemned those responsible for the rubbish.

She said: “It’s disgraceful, all of the people who tip rubbish there and you can see that they’ve set the bench on fire.

“There’s all the glass from all the broken bottles and there are empty cans.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Councillor Michael Mordey.

“People are frightened to take their dogs down there in case they injure their paws.

“It’s supposed to be a beauty spot, but it’s a shocking mess.

“There are no bins down there, but there’s no reason why people can’t take their rubbish with them.

“They should be ashamed of themselves.”

If anyone has concerns about littering or fly tipping they can report it by telephoning (0191) 520 5550 or visit www.sunderland.gov.uk.