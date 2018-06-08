Sunderland’s Beacon of Light nets £70,000 donation

Youngsters are being given the chance to kickstart their career after Sunderland’s ‘game-changing’ Beacon of Light was handed a £70,000 donation.

North East mobility centre the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility will today present the cheque to the sports and education facility, which is set to open this summer.

The multi-sport hall inside the Beacon of Light.

The donation has enabled the creation of a dedicated workshop inside the Beacon of Light, built in the shadow of the Stadium of Light.

It will kick off a programme to improve skills and access to employment for youngsters, particularly those from disadvantage backgrounds.

Harrison Centre founder David Harrison, of North East firm True Potential, will hand over the cheque.

Former Secretary of State for Education, the Rt Hon Justine Greening MP, will also attend having launched the Social Mobility Pledge in March, which aims to ensure people can progress in their careers based on talent and potential.

Mr Harrison said: “The Harrison Centre’s partnership with the Beacon of Light aims to inspire a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs as well as provide support and education to those in the community who need it most.

“This is an outstanding facility and will certainly be a game-changer in the North East.

“I was lucky growing up because I discovered at a relatively young age, something that I was good at and enjoyed doing.

“But it came from trying different things and being around people who motivated me.

The Beacon of Light.

“There is more pressure on youngsters nowadays and through the Centre and the Beacon, we hope to help more of them reach their potential.”

The Beacon of Light also netted a £10,000 investment from the Harrison Centre last year.

They have now teamed up to create four programmes aimed at young people aged between 14 and 19.

Clare Wilson, head of partnerships at the Beacon of Light, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility to the Beacon of Light.

One of the many classrooms inside of the Beacon of Light.

“The centre will help teenagers and young people gain the skills, confidence and experience necessary to get a great step up in the world of work.

“Their ethos sits perfectly alongside ours to provide life-changing opportunities to those most in-need within our region – and their generous donation will have an impact on this community for many years to come.”