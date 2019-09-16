Sunderland rush-hour fire latest: Public urged to stay clear of tyre blaze scene
The public have been urged to stay clear of the scene of a large rush-hour tyres fire.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 19:02 pm
At least three fire crews are tackling the incident around Beach Street, at Ayre’s Quay, on the south side of the River Wear at Deptford, after the alarm was raised at 5.14pm on Monday.
Huge plumes of smoke quickly rose into the sky and could be seen on both sides of the city.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted around an hour later: “We are currently dealing with a large fire in the Deptford area of Sunderland.
“This fire involves a lot of tyres and is creating a large volume of smoke.
“We advise everyone to keep away from the Beach Street area of Deptford while Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.”
We will bring you further updates as we get them.