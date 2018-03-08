Sunderland running festival set to be a family affair for city athlete Aly Dixon

A mum and her two daughters will limber up for this year’s Run Sunderland Festival - but only once one of them has represented her country at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

International athlete Aly Dixon, from Sunderland, will compete for England in the marathon next month, but already has her sights set on a running reunion with sister Lisa Hutchinson and mum Lynn Dixon when she returns to the UK.

Sunderland runners Aly Dixon (left), alongside mum Lynn and sister Lisa Hutchinson.

All three ladies will be taking part in the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K races on Sunday 13 May.

Aly was the winner of the women’s race in the 2017 Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon, just ahead of marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe.

This year, Aly will be taking part in the event not long after lining up in the marathon during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Inspired by their family’s international star and after meeting Paula last year, on the same day sister Lisa will run in the half marathon and mam Lynn will tackle the 10K race.

Aly said: “I’m going to be racing on two coastlines in successive months and I expect both occasions to be really memorable for different reasons.

“I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to represent my country in the Commonwealth Games, which is something that’s a highlight for every athlete.

“However, running at the same event as my mam and sister is going to be a really special experience, especially in my home city.

“Our training plans may be different, but we’re all equally excited about this year’s Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K.”

The Run Sunderland Festival 2018 is being organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Sunderland City Council and Active Sunderland.

Featuring the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K, it will take place on Sunday, May 13.

Siglion, the development partnership which is carrying out major regeneration projects on the Vaux site and at other locations in the city, is once again sponsoring both races.

The races will start and finish in Keel Square, a site that has become a symbol of Sunderland’s renewal and regeneration.

